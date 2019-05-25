Community Events for Saturday, May 25

Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show Today at Carey Waterworks Park. Registration at 10am, show 1-4pm, Awards at 4pm. Registration $10 (spectator admission Free). Food, prizes, craft show, more. Sponsored by Carey VFW Post 3759, proceeds benefit VFW Ohio charities.

(419-721-8014)

Paw Printing for Pups Today, 10:30am-2:30pm at the Humane Society of Hancock County (Fostoria Ave). Snacks and treats, prizes, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Memorial Day Chicken BBQ and Parade Tomorrow at the Gilboa United Methodist Church. Dinner (sponsored by local Legions) at 11:30am, Cost $8. The parade begins at 1pm and will include a wreath-laying at the Historical Bridge and dedication ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Main St.

(No contact number)

Group Dance Lessons every Tuesday at the Findlay Elks. Doors open at 6:00, lessons begin at 6:30. $10/Adults, $8/Students (cash only) at the door. No partner necessary.

(419-722-0337)

Friends of the Putnam County District Library annual Used Book Sale on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 4-5, 9am-8pm at the 4th Street Gym, Ottawa. Hardback and paperback books of all kinds, CDs, DVDs, records, electronics, more. Proceeds to benefit library locations throughout Putnam County.

(419-615-8303)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)