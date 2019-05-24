Several Memorial Day Services Available Monday

05/24/19 – 7:24 P.M.

There will be several Memorial Day services in the area this weekend. The Hancock County Veteran’s Council will be hosting a parade and service on Monday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. in front of the American Legion and head to Maple Grove Cemetary where they will hold the service.

VFW Post 4510 in Arlington will visit area cemeteries on Memorial Day and give a rifle squad salute. The squad will meet at 7:15 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church. Bluffton will have a parade on Monday at 9:30 a.m. starting at Maple Grove Cemetary.

McComb’s parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday starting at the McComb VFW.