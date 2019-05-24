Lima Police Looking For Man Who Robbed A Dollar General Store

05/24/19 – 4:23 P.M.

Lima Police are looking for help in identifying the man who robbed a Dollar General this morning. The Lima Police Department reports that the robbery happened around 9:17 a.m. this morning. The suspect is a black man around 6 feet tall and 30-40-years-old. He was wearing a dark brown Carhart jacket with a white mark on the right shoulder.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Matt Boss at 419-812-0061.