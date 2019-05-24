Three Arrested Following Leipsic Restaurant Burglary

05/24/19 – 2:39 P.M.

Three men were arrested after burglarizing a Leipsic restaurant and leading officers on a chase Tuesday. The Crescent-News reports that a suspect entered Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He stole from a cash register and was chased outside by the restaurant manager. He jumped into a car with two others inside and then sped off but the manager got the license plate number.

Officers spotted the vehicle at Putnam County Road 5 and Y and the men led officers on a chase that ended in Henry County.

21-year-old Jordan Nieto of Leipsic was charged with burglary. 19-year-old Thomas Miles of Jenera and 22-year-old Mike Pardo III of Leipsic were charged with complicity to commit burglary. All three are scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 30.