Community Events for Saturday, October 12

Fall Rummage & Bake Sale Today, 9am-Noon at First Lutheran Church (Main & Lincoln Sts). Today is $5 bag day. Proceeds support local, national and international mission programs.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Concert Tomorrow at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, concert at 6pm featuring HeartSong and Peggy Hamilton.

(419-704-0242)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, 1-7pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington and Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, Noon-6pm at First Lutheran Church (E Lincoln St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Trick-or-Treat on Horseback Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 & October 26-27, Noon-5pm at Project HOPE (TR215), Findlay. No experience necessary, guided horseback rides with activities and treats for children & adults of all ages. $10/Person, proceeds benefit their equine-based therapy and counseling program for those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, October 21, Noon-6pm at St. Nicholas in Miller City, Wednesday, October 23, 10am-4pm at Continental High School and Friday, October 25, Noon-6pm at Glandorf Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, October 22, 3-8pm at Liberty-Benton Middle School, Thursday, October 24, 1-6pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church and Friday, October 25, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, October 28, Noon-6pm at Kalida High School and Wednesday, October 30, 7am-1pm at Ottoville High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, October 30, 6am-6pm at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Thursday, October 31, 12:30-5:30pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper on Tuesday, November 5, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)