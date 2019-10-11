Blanchard Valley Health Systems Signs With Mayo Clinic Care Network

Blanchard Valley Health Systems has joined up with the Mayo Clinic Care Network to help patients.

BVHS president and CEO Scott Malaney said that it is a wonderful opportunity for both patients and healthcare providers under BVHS.

Dr. Mark Larson works with the Mayo Clinic Care Network and explained that being a member has numerous benefits.

This includes being able to e-consult with medical experts about complex patients for advice, having access to medical studies and papers, and live video conferences with fellow experts.

Larson said that the best part is that it comes to no extra cost to patients. Malaney explained that BVHS will pay an annual subscription fee.

Malaney added that the partnership will have no organizational or structural effects on BVHS.