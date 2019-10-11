Landfill Holding Open House To Improve Relations With The Public

Sunny Farms Landfill will be holding an open house on Saturday.

The Review Times is reporting that the landfill says the open house is another step towards becoming more connected to the people in the Fostoria area.

The landfill finally received its 2019 operator license in August after several complaints left the facility’s future up in the air.

The open house will be from noon to 4 on Saturday at the landfill at 12500 West County Road 18 in Fostoria.

