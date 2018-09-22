Community Events for Saturday, September 22

14th annual Bluffton Fall Festival Today. Events begin at 8:30am and continue through the day downtown, at the Swiss Community Historical Society Homestead, Bluffton Family Recreation, Bluffton Hospital, Mennonite Memorial Home and Maple Crest Senior Living Village. For the complete schedule and times, visit: www.BlufftonFallFestival.com

(No contact number)

5th annual De Colores Dash 5K Color Run/Walk Today, 5pm at Bluffton Family Recreation. Proceeds benefit Project Hope and the Bluffton Food Pantry. Sponsored by Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church.

(419-204-5153)

Presentation on Human Trafficking on Tuesday, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, no registration required. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Luncheon & Monthly Meeting of the Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association on Thursday, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends welcome.

(419-435-3588)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Robotics Program for kids on Friday, September 28, 2pm in the Children’s Program Room. Free for grades 2-6. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

2nd annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 29, 10am-5pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Baked goods, candles, ornaments, artwork, candles, more. Food available. Free admission.

(419-456-3495)

Developmental Screening for Preschoolers (Age 5 & Under) on Tuesday, October 2 at Blanchard Valley School. Screenings include hearing, vision, behavior, motor skills, problem-solving, more. Free, call for appointment time. Sponsored by Help Me Grow of Hancock County.

(419-422-8173)

Dance Party on Saturday, October 6, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Cover charge $10/person.

(419-348-5195)

The Toledo Symphony will perform a community concert on Friday, October 12, 7pm at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Tickets $10, available at the parish office.

(419-435-6692)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, October 13, 9am-2pm at Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church (SR12). Crafts, baked goods, quilt raffle, more. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit local charities & church missions.

(419-894-6330)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, October 20 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jericho Road, Mercy River, The Morse Family & Bobby Jones Family. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 3, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, bake sale, quilt giveaway, silent auction, homemade food, more.

(419-348-8227 or 419-306-7325)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, November 17 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jim Boedicker, Living Water, Jamie Tolley & Olga Kipp. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)