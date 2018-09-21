Bluffton Fall Fest Takes Over The Village Tomorrow

09/21/18 – 6:40 P.M.

The Annual Bluffton Fall Festival is this Saturday and it won’t break the bank. The festival features mostly free activities, with the exception for food, beverages, and crafts. If there is a cost associated with something there will be signs.

The event will last almost the whole day and be spread out through various locations in Bluffton. There will be kids activities, horse drawn carriage rides, an antique tractor show, and even a fishing derby to name a few. There will also be a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus” on the lawn of the Bluffton Family Recreation Complex.