17th Annual Fostoria Rail Festival Is This Saturday

09/21/18 – 6:31 P.M.

Train enthusiasts will want to stop in Fostoria this weekend. The 17th Annual Fostoria Rail Festival will be this Saturday and attracts close to 1,000 people. Fostoria Rail Preservation Society’s Ellen Gatrell said that people often travel between the attractions at the festival and the rail park.

You can also take a 45-minute historical bus tour. There will also be vendors available during the festival.

It is $4 to get into the festival but free for children under the age of 10. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.