Community Events for Saturday, September 29

2nd annual Craft Sale Today, 10am-5pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Baked goods, candles, ornaments, artwork, candles, more. Food available. Free admission.

(419-456-3495)

Developmental Screening for Preschoolers (Age 5 & Under) on Tuesday at Blanchard Valley School. Screenings include hearing, vision, behavior, motor skills, problem-solving, more. Free, call for appointment time. Sponsored by Help Me Grow of Hancock County.

(419-422-8173)

“Harvesting Hope” – The American Cancer Society Relay for Life in downtown Fostoria will be held on Saturday, October 6, 1-10pm. For info or to register, visit: www.RelayForLife.org/Fostoria

(567-331-1248)

Dance Party on Saturday, October 6, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Cover charge $10/person.

(419-348-5195)

The Toledo Symphony will perform a community concert on Friday, October 12, 7pm at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Tickets $10, available at the parish office.

(419-435-6692)

10th annual “Uncorked & Unplugged” fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County on Friday, October 12, 7-10pm at LaRiche Toyota-Subaru. Fine wines, craft beers, food and music. Cost $100, reservations required. For info and tickets: www.CMCHancock.org

(419-424-9752)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, October 13, 9am-2pm at Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church (SR12). Crafts, baked goods, quilt raffle, more. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit local charities & church missions.

(419-894-6330)

Memorial Bike Run and Benefit on Saturday, October 13 at the Carey Conservation Club (TR106). Poker run bikes out at 10am, benefit event begins at 2pm with games, kids’ activities, karaoke, costume contest, silent auction, food, more.

(No contact number)

Family Fun Fest on Saturday, October 20, 3-7pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Kids’ activities, bounce houses, hayrides, pumpkin patch, silent auction, prizes, Harlan’s chicken BBQ, more. Pre-sale tickets $15/Adults, $10/Age 12 & Under (inlcudes meal). Sponsored by the Hancock County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association to support the Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.

(567-208-8529 or 419-424-7239)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, October 20 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jericho Road, Mercy River, The Morse Family & Bobby Jones Family. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 3, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, bake sale, quilt giveaway, silent auction, homemade food, more.

(419-348-8227 or 419-306-7325)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, November 17 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jim Boedicker, Living Water, Jamie Tolley & Olga Kipp. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)