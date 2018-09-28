Two Women Sentenced In Hilty Home Death

09/28/18 – 6:11 P.M.

The two women who pled guilty in the case of a woman who froze death at the Hilty Home have been sentenced. 37-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destani Fenbert were both sentenced to 60 days in the Putnam County jail, five years of community control sanctions and 100 days of community control sanctions. They will also share over $4,500 in restitution. The women pleaded guilty to forgery and gross patient neglect charges after 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell froze to death in January of this year.

32-year-old Mehan Schnipke pleaded not guilty in the case. She faces charges of forgery, gross patient neglect, and patient neglect. She goes to trial in November.