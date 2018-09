09/28/18 – 6:01 P.M.

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Findlay is happening this weekend and it’s in celebration of Sandy Franks. Franks said that the honor is very humbling. She added that she got into helping out the organization after surviving breast cancer herself.

Sandy Franks

The race will be Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Blanchard Valley Hospital.