Raise The Bar Working On Replacing Retiring Baby Boomers

09/28/18 – 5:46 P.M.

More and more baby boomers are retiring every day and they will need to be replaced. Raise theBar Hancock County executive director Laurie Zydonik said that it’s something that causes concerns locally…

Laurie Zydonik

Zydonik explained that they are implementing a “FAME” program to help.

Laurie Zydonik

Zydonik said that this will help people get an associates degree and over 1,800 hours of work experience in manufacturing. She added that they are working with manufacturers to show kids in the community what manufacturing jobs have to offer and raise interest.