House Of Hindenach Sold To Bluffton Company

9/28/18 – 5:30 A.M.

A Bluffton business is buying House of Hindenach AV Systems on North Main Street in Findlay. JB Networks will take over operations of the 42-year-old audio-visual systems store on Monday. Justin Byers owns JB Networks and says the name and location will stay the same.

JB Networks is an information technology company. Byers says this is a natural expansion of his existing business.

Don Hindenach and his wife, Pat, are moving to Shade, Ohio.

