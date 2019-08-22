Community Events for Thursday, August 22

“Stop Senior Scammers” Workshop on spotting and avoiding con-artists Today, 2pm at Brookdale Assisted Living (Fox Run Rd). Free, call for reservations.

(419-423-4440)

Blood Donation Drive Today, Noon-6pm at the Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department (N Agner St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives Tomorrow, 1-6pm at the Findlay Masonic Complex (Osborn Ave) and Findlay AMVETS (W Trenton Ave). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Night Jazz in concert on Saturday, 7-10pm at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Food, prizes, more. Free, donations accepted to benefit Flag City Honor Flight.

(No contact number)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)

Blood Donation Drive on Sunday, 10:30am-4:30pm at St. Michael’s Church (Bright Rd). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, 2-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Games & prizes, inflatables, live music, more. Free. For info: www.StMarksFindlay.org/events

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, 11am-4pm at the Hancock Hotel (S Main St) and 1-7pm athe McComb Public Library. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Learn Microsoft Word and Google Docs on Wednesday, August 28, 3:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Registration recommended.

(419-523-3747)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, August 28, Noon-6pm at the Continental American Legion. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Careers in Cybersecurity Open House for students at 14-20 on Thursday, September 12, 6-7:30pm at CentraComm Findlay (S Main St). Call for more info or to RSVP.

(567-245-1259)

The 2019 Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 14 at the UF Koehler Center. Check-in at 9am, Walk begins at 10am. For info: www.ALZ.org/NWOhio/Walk

(No contact number)

Open House at the American Legion Post 3, Findlay (W Front St) on Saturday, September 14, Noon-7pm as part of their 100th Anniversary.

(No contact number)

Community Gospel Sing with Dino & Cheryl Kartsonakis on Monday, September 16, 7pm at the Van Buren HS auditorium. Anyone age 12+ are invited to join the community choir for this event. Call for rehearsal info.

(419-299-3911)

Findlay Hope House Golf Outing on Friday, September 20 at Lakeland Golf Course, Fostoria. Registration at 8am, shotgun start at 9am. 4-person scramble, cost $50/person (includes breakfast and lunch). Proceeds benefit Findlay Hope House for the Homeless. For info: LakelandGC.com

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, September 21 at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)