Unemployment Rates Up In The Area

(WFIN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released unemployment rates for July.

Hancock County saw unemployment rise to 3.6 percent in July from June’s 3.3 percent. It was still down from 3.7 percent seen in July of 2018.

In Putnam County, unemployment in July hit 3.4 percent compared to 3.1 percent in June but was still down from 3.6 percent at the same time last year.

Wyandot County had the lowest unemployment rate in our area at 3.2 percent.

Wood (4.2), Seneca (4.5), Henry (4.6), and Allen (4.7) Counties all had unemployment rates over 4 percent.

Hardin County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.2 percent.