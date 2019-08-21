Portion Of Kalida Placed Under Boil Water Advisory

(WFIN) – A portion of Kalida is under a boil water advisory until further notice due to waterline reconstruction on Walnut Street.

The Kalida Police Department reports that the advisory will affect both sides of Walnut Street.

The boil advisory will also affect residences north of Walnut Street on Silver Pines and Maple Leaf Drives, Oak Parkway, Road M, Brookhaven Subdivision, and Stillwater, Acorn, and Bacon Streets.

The police department advises those affected to boil water for at least 10 minutes before using it.

Residences in the affected area will see a reduction in water pressure during daylight hours.

You can reach the municipal building in Kalida at 419-532-3899 if you have any questions or concerns.