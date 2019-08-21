Teachers Getting Prepped For The Start Of School

(WFIN) – Classes start next Wednesday for Findlay City Schools but students aren’t the only ones getting prepped.

Kristina Prichard is a Kindergarten Teacher at Jefferson Primary School and says that teachers want to make sure the first day of school helps set the tone for the year.

Prichard adds it’s fun to find new ways to use their space for education.

She says that many teachers will rearrange their rooms several times throughout the year to help keep things fresh.

