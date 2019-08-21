Congressman Loves County Fairs, Never Forgets The Kettle Corn

With Congress on August recess, Congressman Bob Latta has had time to attend a lot of county fairs across the 5th Congressional District.

He says fairs are a great place to meet constituents and hear their thoughts and concerns in person.

“Folks can bring up problems they might have, or suggestions, it’s just a great place to meet folks.”

And Latta every year has a lot of opportunities to meet people as his district has 14 county fairs.

Latta says his wife Marcia is a connoisseur of kettle corn and he doesn’t dare leave the fair without picking up a bag.

“I know where all the kettle corn stands are at the fairs and always bring back a bag and she can raid it and see how it compares to another fair.”

He said there was only one time in which he left a fair without kettle corn for his wife, but it wasn’t his fault, all the kettle corn stands were out.

“I did have a problem that night when I got home,” he joked.

Latta will be especially busy with fair activity over the Labor Day weekend, when he’ll be attending the Hancock, Van Wert and Fulton County Fairs.

It hasn’t been all county fairs for Latta during the August recess, he recently held a roundtable with doctors and health professionals in the 5th District about what steps need to be taken to help combat the opioid crisis in Ohio.