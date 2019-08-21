Fostoria Considering Single-Sided Parking For Some Streets
The City of Fostoria is considering altering its parking scheme on some streets due to concerns about fire truck access.
The Review Times is reporting that single-sided parking is being considered for High, Walnut, Jackson and Leonard Streets as well as College Avenue.
The plan calls for single-sided parking on the opposite side from fire hydrants whenever possible.
Fire Chief Brian Herbert said that all it takes is one time trying to get through a street that a fire situation could worsen.
The Law and Ordinance Committee held a second public hearing on the matter.
Any changes to parking schemes would need to be approved by city council.