Ohio Secretary Of State Says Purge Of Inactive Voters Will Proceed Despite Concerns

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he is moving forward with a purge of the state’s inactive voters.

LaRose announcing that he has no plans to delay the action despite a recent report showing more than 4,000 active voters could be accidentally removed.

LaRose says the list used in the report is outdated and close to 10,000 people have responded to the state’s efforts to fix registration discrepancies.

The voter roll purge is scheduled to take place on September 6th and could involve an estimated 235,000 people.