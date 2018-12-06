Community Events for Thursday, December 6

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Today, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association (E Third St, Ottawa). Lunch available.

(419-523-5593)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry Tomorrow, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion Post. Cost $9, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for Riverdale HS students.

(419-722-3289)

Bluffton University’s 123rd holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held on Sunday, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, but tickets are required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

47th annual Carey Ecumenical Choir Christmas Concert on Sunday, 4:30pm at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation. The choir will be accompanied by the Epworth Brass, handbells, and the majestic basilica organ. Free, offering taken. The Shrine cafeteria & gift shop will be open after the concert.

(419-396-7107)

Blood Donor Drive on Monday, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Friends of the Library annual Holiday Bag Sale on Monday, 1-7pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Book Cellar.

(419-422-1712)

Holiday Concert on Wednesday, December 12, 7:30pm at Findlay High School. Performances by the FHS Freshman Choir, Concert Choir, Symphonic Choir and Chamber Orchestra. Free.

(419-425-8282)

Blood Donor Drive on Wednesday, December 12, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St) and Thursday, December 13, 11am-5pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Healthy Cooking Ideas workshop on Thursday, December 13, 4:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free, pre-registration required.

(419-422-1712)

Bazaar Days Craft & Bake Sale beginning Friday, December 14 through Monday, December 24, 10am-5pm at Birchaven Village. Handcrafted gift items, decor & ornaments, candy, cookie mixes, more. Proceeds benefit the Birchaven activities program.

(419-424-3000)

Pancakes with Santa on Saturday, December 15, 9am at the Camp Fire office (W Hardin St), Findlay. $5/Adults, $3/Age 11 & Under. Photos and goodies included.

(419-422-5415)

“Wreaths Across America” in Findlay will be laying wreaths on Saturday, December 15, 10am at Maple Grove Cemetery. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Model Train Show & Swap Meet on Saturday, December 15, 10am-3pm at the Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima. Operating layouts, memorabilia and railfan items for all gauges, door prizes, food, more. Admission $5/Adults, 12 & Under Free (with adult).

(567-259-3340)

Blood Donor Drive on Tuesday, December 18, Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

Dance Party on Saturday, December 29, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Cost $10/person.

(No contact number)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)