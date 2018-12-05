NAMI Seeking Holiday Donations

12/05/18 – 5:14 P.M.

NAMI of Hancock County is asking for financial donations for the holidays. The organization offers support, education, and advocacy for anyone with mental illness along with their families, friends, caregivers. The money they receive will go towards training facilitators for programs. They are also looking for office supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, and binders to name a few. You can also drop off snacks for their support groups and classes.

You can call NAMI at 567-525-3435 for more information.