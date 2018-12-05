Ohio State Highway Patrol Cracking Down On Impaired Drivers

12/05/18 – 5:05 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post will be taking part in a focus on impaired driving this holiday season. During the first 10 months of 2018, troopers made 22,432 arrests for impaired driving. This resulted in 51 fewer OVI_related fatal crashes. This year, troopers from the Findlay Post have removed 200 impaired drivers from our roadways.

Lt. Matt Crow of the Findlay post said, Everyone can help make our roads safer by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. You can also call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.