Findlay Girl And Her New Dog Go Viral

12/05/18 – 4:52 P.M.

A video of a little girl from Findlay and her dog has gone viral. The video features 5-year-old Addy, who has an underdeveloped hand, and her dog Popcorn who has a similar condition. Addy’s mom Tiffany Johnson said they found Popcorn through the organization “The Lucky Fin” after Popcorn’s breeder discovered his condition.

Tiffany Johnson

Johnson explained that Popcorn helps Addy see that she isn’t limited by her condition.

Tiffany Johnson

You can learn more about the family and the organization through videos on our Facebook Page.