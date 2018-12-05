BGSU Police Say Missing Student’s Absence Is Voluntary

12/5/18 – 7:18 A.M.

A Bowling Green State University student reported missing earlier this week has been in contact with campus police. A post on the University’s Facebook page says that Jacob Bromm told officers his absence is voluntary and that they shouldn’t consider him missing. They didn’t share any other details due to privacy concerns.

Media partner WTOL 11 reports Bromm hasn’t talked to family or friends in the area since November 20. The University says Bromm told his parents he wasn’t coming home for Thanksgiving. He also told his friends he was leaving to “fly out west.”

MORE: WTOL 11