North Baltimore Moves Forward With Economic Development Plan
12/5/18 – 6:58 A.M.
North Baltimore is moving forward with plans to put together an economic development plan. Village council voted to hire a Toledo firm to work on the plan during their Tuesday meeting. The Black Swamp Location Strategies will submit a bill on a quarterly basis for efforts to market the village to prospective businesses.
Some of the duties included in the deal include digital marketing and website enhancement to promote North Baltimore.