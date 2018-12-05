Findlay Man Injured In Monday Crash

12/5/18 – 6:45 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay man Monday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened in the 2500 block of Fostoria Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

33-year-old Rex Jacob of Findlay was driving west when he hit the back of a car driven by 80-year-old Daniel Johnson. Johnson was slowing down to turn left into a driveway. Hanco EMS took Johnson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers cited Jacob for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.