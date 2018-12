12/5/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Fostoria is getting ready for winter driving conditions. City council approved an ordinance Tuesday to buy 1,000 tons of bulk rock salt. The road salt will cost the city $123,000.

Council passed the measure without competitive bidding. Safety Service Director Deb Hellman says the city couldn’t renew its contract with last year’s supplier due to a shortage of salt. Prices have increased because of lower available supplies.