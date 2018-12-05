Findlay Looks Into Funding Options For City Mission

12/5/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Findlay officials are looking at ways to help the City Mission with a projected $300,000 operating deficit. The Courier reports Mayor Lydia Mihalik suggested the city look at Community Development Block Grant funding or similar sources to help pay for things like emergency housing needs. She adds the city already has programs that help residents with things like emergency home repairs or rent payments. Mihalik adds they might want to look into the city’s priorities for those funds.

Mihalik says that making sure people have a place to stay could help prevent more desperate acts.

Several council members agree that the City Mission needs help, but weren’t sure how to proceed. They encouraged Mihalik to start talks with the Regional Planning Commission as soon as possible.

