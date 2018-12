12/5/18 – 5:05 A.M.

The McComb Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page says they are looking for Ismael Velazquez. He was last seen on Monday around 1 a.m. in the area of 304 Cora Street.

If you have any information on where Velazquez is you should call the McComb Police Department at 419-293-3667 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7097.