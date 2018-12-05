Salvation Army “Angel Tree” Stolen From Tiffin Avenue Walmart

12/5/18 – 4:59 A.M.

Findlay police are looking for the two men who stole a Salvation Army “Angel Tree” from the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue over the weekend. Assistant store manager Don Maurer says the men grabbed the tree and ran out of the building. Many of the tags on the tree fell off as the men ran away. Maurer says store employees picked up as many of the tags as they could find.

Walmart shoppers can take the tags and buy the items on them for families in need in the Findlay area. Salvation Army office manager Amy Gonzales estimates there were around 100 tags on the stolen tree.

