Dispute Breaks Out Over Auditors Employees During Findlay City Council Meeting

There was some discussion about how employees in the City of Findlay auditors office are treated in comparison to other departments during Findlay City Councils Tuesday meeting. City law director Don Rassmussen was concerned on whether or not the employees should be classified as exempt or non-exempt.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik expressed concern that employees of the auditors office are appointed and non-tested. She said that she is worried that the this could lead the public into thinking there isnt proper vetting for these positions.

City Auditor Jim Staschiak said that he is allowed to appoint the positions according to Ohio Revised Code. He added that the positions all follow the appropriate guidelines set by the Ohio Revised Code.