Council Addresses Concerns About Possible New Rules Limiting Freedom Of Speech

12/04/18 – 11 P.M.

Some residents came to Findlay City Councils Tuesday meeting to voice concerns over possible new council rules. The residents were concerned that the rules limited freedom of speech. Councilman Grant Russel is in charge of the committee looking at new council rules and said that there wont be any change over what people can bring in front of council.

Grant Russel

Russel explained that most of the changes wont affect regular speaker.

Grant Russel

Russel added that the new rules will add a level of expected decorum as well. The committee has been meeting for several months to update council rules and streamline meetings. Russel said that they arent trying to keep residents from speaking out about city issues.