Community Events for Wednesday, December 5

Blood Donor Drive Today, 8:45am-1:45pm at McComb High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Today & Tomorrow, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association (E Third St, Ottawa). Lunch available.

(419-523-5593)

Bluffton University’s 123rd holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held on Sunday, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, but tickets are required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

47th annual Carey Ecumenical Choir Christmas Concert on Sunday, 4:30pm at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation. The choir will be accompanied by the Epworth Brass, handbells, and the majestic basilica organ. Free, offering taken. The Shrine cafeteria & gift shop will be open after the concert.

(419-396-7107)

Blood Donor Drive on Monday, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Friends of the Library annual Holiday Bag Sale on Monday, 1-7pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Book Cellar.

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donor Drive on Wednesday, December 12, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St) and Thursday, December 13, 11am-5pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Healthy Cooking Ideas workshop on Thursday, December 13, 4:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free, pre-registration required.

(419-422-1712)

Pancakes with Santa on Saturday, December 15, 9am at the Camp Fire office (W Hardin St), Findlay. $5/Adults, $3/Age 11 & Under. Photos and goodies included.

(419-422-5415)

“Wreaths Across America” in Findlay will be laying wreaths on Saturday, December 15, 10am at Maple Grove Cemetery. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Blood Donor Drive on Tuesday, December 18, Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)