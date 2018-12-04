Open Arms Looking For Donations For Upcoming Christmas Party

12/04/18 – 5:58 P.M.

Open Arms in Findlay will be holding a Christmas Party for clients who have used their services in 2018. The organizationis looking for donations to give to those in need at the party on December 13. They’re looking for food or bingo gift items. You can also call the office at 419-420-9261 to get a specific list of items. Donations are wanted by December 10.

Aside from donations, you can also “adopt” a family. By doing this you’ll give them essentials for their home along with toys for children.