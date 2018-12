12/04/18 – 5:43 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County is starting to wrap up its fundraising season but it isn’t too late to get involved. Assistant Resource Development Director Judy Pusateri said that the organization needs to gain as much as possible.

Judy Pusateri

They are collecting donations for the next few weeks but want to have everything finished and counted by December 31. You can donate online at liveunitedhancockcounty.org or by stopping in at their headquarters.