Findlay Mayor Talks About City Business For 2019 And Recent Trip To The Whitehouse

12/04/18 – 5:24 P.M.

Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik was on WFIN to talk about the city business and a recent trip to the Whitehouse. She said that she thinks it is important that the city continues to manage its growth going into 2019.

She said that this will help maintain the city budget and help make a Findlay a perfect spot for new companies.

She added that she was excited to attend a Christmas Party at the Whitehouse last Tuesday. She explained that the trip didn’t require a lot of business.

She added that she was excited to represent Findlay at the event.