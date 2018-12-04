Electrical Issue Reported At St. Michael School

12/4/18 – 1:06 P.M.

UPDATE – 1:14 P.M.

You may have noticed the Findlay Fire Department at the St. Michael school this afternoon. The administration sent a text to parents early this afternoon explaining that American Electric Power employees and the fire department were at the school dealing with the issue.

A follow-up text stated firefighters found the issue and are monitoring it. The school says the students are safe and school willdismiss on time.