Community Events for Thursday, February 28

The Liberty-Benton High School production of “Shrek: The Musical” will be staged Tomorrow, 7:30pm, Saturday, 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, 2pm at LBHS. $8/Adults, $6/Students. Call for tickets.

(419-422-9161)

Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, 5:30-7pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8/Adults, $6/Age 10 & Under. Call for ticket information.

(740-457-8914)

Women’s Lenten Luncheon Series begins Wednesday, March 6 (thru April 10), Noon each week at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. A different menu and speaker will be featured each week. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)

“Heart of a Warrior” Fundraiser on Friday, March 8, 6-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Live music, food, live auction, prizes, more. Proceeds benefit the family of Scott Shoemaker.

(419-429-2519 or 419-722-8761)

Craft & Vendor Show on Saturday, March 9, 9am-2pm at Riverdale High School. Prizes, bake sale, refreshments, more. Free admission. Sponsored by the Riverdale PTO.

(No contact number)

Chicken Dinner fundraiser on Thursday, March 14, 4-6pm at Blanchard Valley Center. Cost $9, carry-out only. Delivery to area businesses also available, call for info. Proceeds benefit Citizens for Hancock DD to aid individuals with developmental disabilities.

(419-422-6387)

Gospel Concert & Dinner on Saturday, March 16 at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Corned beef & cabbage dinner at 5pm, music at 7pm featuring the GloryWay Quartet. Free-will donation.

(No contact number)

Career Expo and Job Fair on Tuesday, March 19, 8:30am-5pm at the Leipsic Community Center. Approximately 40 employers will be featured. Sponsored by Putnam Co. Ohio Means Jobs, CIC, ESC and the Ottawa-Area Chamber of Commerce. For info: www.PutnamCountyOhio.com

(567-376-3772)

4th annual Celebrity Basketball Game to benefit the Blanchard Valley Center on Tuesday, March 19, 7pm at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, entertainment, more.

(419-422-6387)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)