Morning Fire Damages Findlay Duplex

2/28/19 – 5:30 A.M.

Fire damaged a duplex in Findlay early this morning. Firefighters responded to 110 Fair Street around 4 a.m. The fire started in the home on the front side of the building. Firefighters at the scene say it’s not clear if anyone was in that side of the home when the blaze started.

A family of four and their pets had to evacuate the home on the backside of the building. One of the people living in that part of the duplex tells us it’s not clear yet if they had any smoke or fire damage. He also said police arrested one person for an outstanding warrant when they arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. So far there’s no damage estimate.

Fire Location: