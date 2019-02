2/28/19 – 6:51 A.M.

Liberty-Benton is looking for people interested in farming land owned by the school district. The school board announced they would accept bids from people interested in the 10 acres on Hancock County Road 9.

The district will open bids on March 20. The one-year lease will start on April 1. They will advertise for bids soon.

