Community Events for Thursday, November 28

3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Meal Today, 11am-3pm at the Hurricane Pub, Mt. Blanchard. Everyone welcome, reservations requested for groups of 8+. Free.

(No contact number)

Bluffton University Music Department annual Christmas Festival concert on Tuesday, 11am at Yoder Recital Hall. Featuring the Camerata Singers, Woodwind Ensemble and Low Brass Ensemble. Free.

(No contact number)

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale on Wednesday & Thursday, December 4-5, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Crafts, baked goods, more. Lunch available 11am-1pm.

(419-523-5593)

The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association will hold its quarterly meeting and luncheon on Thursday, December 5, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends are welcome.

(419-435-3588 or 419-427-1000)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Christmas in the Village on Saturday, December 7, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, December 7 at Southside Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring Homelighters Quartet and Jericho Road.

(419-934-5456)

The Tiffin Historic Trust annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 8, 1-5pm, features seven historic homes in the city. Cost $10, tickets in advance or the day of the tour at the Grammes-Brown House (Jefferson St). Proceeds benefit Tiffin historic preservation projects.

(419-618-0698)

Bluffton University’s 124th performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be Sunday, December 8, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, tickets required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

Volunteers are needed for Wreaths Across America to help place wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 10am. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

4th annual New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, December 31 at the New Riegel American Legion. Live music, food, more. Cost $20 in advance or at the door.

(419-595-2528 or 419-934-0099)