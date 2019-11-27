Shops Getting Ready For Small Business Saturday

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday and plenty of shops in downtown Findlay will be taking part.

This includes Creative Fringe on Main Street close to Japan West.

Owner Lisa Hoekstra said that they will be having sales to celebrate the day. She said she might even have drinks available for people shopping small depending on how cold it gets.

Lisa said that it is important to shop small and support local businesses because they don’t have the same resources as bigger chains and often struggle with the competition.