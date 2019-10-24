Community Events for Thursday, October 24

Blood Donation Drives Today, 1-6pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church and Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at Glandorf Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

38th annual Fall Craft/Vendor/Home Show on Saturday, 9am-3pm at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, Kenton. Home decor, primitives, florals, candles, seasonal items, more. Homemade food, baked goods and candies available. Sponsored by the Rhinehart United Methodist Women.

(937-354-5531 or 419-673-6948)

Fall Family Day on Saturday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Trunk-or-Treat from 1:30-3:30, games, crafts, costume contest, more. Trick-or-Trot 5K Costume Run at 4pm. Free admission.

(419-422-3851)

Trick-or-Treat on Horseback Saturday & Sunday, Noon-5pm at Project HOPE (TR215), Findlay. No experience necessary, guided horseback rides with activities and treats for children & adults of all ages. $10/Person, proceeds benefit their equine-based therapy and counseling program for those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)

Fall Choral Concert featuring the Bluffton University Chorale and Camerata Singers on Sunday, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free, offering taken for music scholarships.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, Noon-6pm at Kalida High School and Wednesday, October 30, 7am-1pm at Ottoville High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, October 30, 6am-6pm at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Thursday, October 31, 12:30-5:30pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Soup for Two Fundraiser on Friday, November 1, 11am-1pm at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church (W Sandusky St). $7 for single soup selection, $10 for two (dine-in or carry-out) – with your donation a second meal will be donated to the Salvation Army for those in need.

(419-422-8238)

Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 2, 9am-2pm at Van Buren United Methodist Church. Crafts, baked goods, more. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit local mission projects.

(419-299-3447)

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper on Tuesday, November 5, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Election Night Soup Supper on Tuesday, November 5, 5-7pm at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church fellowship hall. $8/Adults, $5/Under Age 12. Sponsored by the Mt. Blanchard Beautification Committee.

(330-283-7111)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)

5th annual Author Fair on Saturday, November 9, 1-3pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. More than a dozen local and regional writers will be on hand to sell and sign their books. Free.

(419-422-1712)

Steak Supper on Saturday, November 9, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit the Gilboa UMC Trustee Committee. Carry-out available.

(No contact number)