The annual Halloween Parade put on by the Hancock Leadership Alumni Association is coming next week.

Sean Farmer is organizing the parade and she says that she is looking forward to seeing all the floats and costumes.

She adds that there will be over 100 groups taking part this year.

The parade will kick off at 7 pm on Tuesday and will head north on Main Street from Sixth Street to Lima Street.

WFIN will be broadcasting the parade live.