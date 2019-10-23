Fostoria Family’s Home Destroyed In Overnight Fire

A family’s house is a total loss after an overnight fire in Fostoria.

The fire department says they responded to 37 Barcelona Drive at 1:20 Wednesday morning on the report of a fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the house.

Family members were already outside.

Firefighters entered the burning house and went to work on the fire and quickly had it under control.

The home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage and is considered a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross says it is assisting the family of eight with accommodations and needs like food and clothing.