Two Indicted In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Findlay Business

A Hancock County grand jury has returned indictments for two people in connection with an armed robbery at the CashMax in Findlay over the summer.

The Courier is reporting that prosecutors say 31-year-old Andrew G. Hickle entered the business on June 19th while 25-year-old Ana M. Hernandez “aided and abetted” him.

Police said after the robbery that a man had robbed the store by showing a gun and handing an employee a note demanding cash.

Get more at The Courier.com.