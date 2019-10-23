Police Officer Helps Vet Student Wrangle Wayward Chicken On Highway

A Columbus Police Officer is hearing a slew of new chicken crossing the road jokes after helping a chicken cross a road.

According to a story posted on the CPD Facebook page, Officer Brad White responded on Monday to call from an Ohio State veterinarian student who was trying to save a chicken trapped in a median on I-70 and I-270 on the west side.

White and the student helped to keep the chicken from dashing off into traffic until ODOT’s Farm Freeway Patrol arrived to finish the rescue.